Acropolis Mall celebrates 10th anniv with festivity & philanthropy

Kolkata: Acropolis Mall, one of India’s leading state-of-the-art shopping destinations, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Thursday with a blend of festivity and philanthropy, just ahead of Durga Puja.

To mark the milestone, Sushil Mohta, Chairman of Merlin Group and developer of Acropolis Mall, along with eminent singer Soumitra Roy, presented new clothes and shoes to 65 children from Pathchala, a non-profit organisation working for underprivileged children in the Kalighat area. Rukmini Paul, president of Pathchala, and Subhadip Basu, GM, Acropolis Mall, were present at the ceremony.

The celebration was further enriched by cultural performances. Renowned Odissi dancer and choreographer Trisha Das Mandal and her troupe mesmerised the audience with a repertoire that included Ganesh Vandana, Agamani songs welcoming Goddess Durga and a vibrant folk medley. Children of Pathchala also showcased their talents in a spirited performance, filling the occasion with innocence and cheer. The day concluded with a grand cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate a decade of Acropolis Mall.

Since its inception in 2015, Acropolis Mall has transformed the Rashbehari Connector area into a thriving urban hub. The mall has emerged as a beloved landmark and one-stop destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment for Kolkata’s residents and visitors. Commenting on the journey, Sushil Mohta said: “Acropolis Mall has not only brought branded retail and entertainment options under one roof but also transformed the character of its neighbourhood.

Over the past decade, it has become a vibrant social space where families and friends gather. The mall has also been a catalyst for employment generation and community development.” Rukmini Paul, President of Pathchala, expressed her gratitude, saying: “We are deeply thankful to Merlin Group for extending their support to our children every year. The new clothes and shoes gifted today will brighten their Durga Puja and make them feel truly special.”

Singer Soumitra Roy also shared his delight in being part of the celebration, adding a touch of warmth and melody to the memorable day.