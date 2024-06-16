Acropolis Mall authorities hand over docs, CCTV footage of fire

Kolkata: Following the recent fire at Acropolis Mall, its management on Sunday informed that it is carrying out repair works while providing all necessary documents and camera footage to Fire department authorities.



“The management of Acropolis Mall has been working tirelessly since the unfortunate fire on June 13 to restore normalcy. We are investing substantial amounts to repair the damage caused by the fire and the subsequent efforts of the Fire Brigade. As per directions of Fire authorities, We have provided all necessary documents and camera footage to them,” read an issued statement. “As a responsible corporate entity, it is our duty to abide by all laws. We are grateful to the state government for the support we have received. We are confident that we will be able to restore normalcy as soon as possible, bringing back the bustling and joyful atmosphere in the mall and its surrounding area.

However, Sunday and Monday are public holidays and we are awaiting further instructions from the Fire department, said Krishna Jha, Senior Manager of Operations at Acropolis Mall” read the communique.