ACP of Kolkata Police 8th battalion held

Kolkata: An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Kolkata Police was arrested by the cops of Barrackpore Police for allegedly cheating a few people on the pretext of arranging jobs and bar licences against a huge amount of money.

The ACP identified as Somnath Bhattacharya was posted in the 8th battalion located in Chiria More in North Kolkata. He was arrested on Friday.

According to sources, in 2021, a complaint was reportedly lodged against Bhattacharya at the Baranagar police station for cheating. It was alleged by the complainant that the ACP had taken a lot of money from a person to arrange a job in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). It is also alleged that Bhattacharya had taken money from a businessman by promising to arrange a bar licence. Bhattacharya even made the businessman fill out a few forms. So the businessman thought that Bhattacharya will arrange the licence using his influence.