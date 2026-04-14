ACMS 2026 underway at Jadavpur University

Kolkata: The 2nd International Conference on Advances in Chemical and Materials Sciences (ACMS 2026) is underway at Jadavpur University, bringing together academicians, researchers and industry experts from across the world to discuss developments in chemical and materials science.

The three-day conference, which began on Sunday, is being held at the Dr H L Roy Auditorium and features 43 invited talks and around 430 contributed papers, reflecting international participation and research engagement.

The inaugural session was addressed by C Karthikeyan, president of the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers, who stressed the need for innovation and interdisciplinary research. Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee highlighted the role of sustainable technologies and advanced research in addressing global challenges.

M K Jha, principal of MIT Muzaffarpur, spoke on the academic relevance of the conference, while chief guest Bikramjit Basu, director of CSIR-Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute, focused on practical applications of research in materials science. Conference proceedings were released during the session, followed by a felicitation programme and award distribution.