Acid attack on housewife in Alipurduar sparks tension; accused arrested

Alipurduar: A 50-year-old housewife sustained severe injuries in an acid attack late Tuesday night near New Alipurduar Station in Ward 17. The accused, 40-year-old toto (e-rickshaw) driver Indrajit Mukharjee, was apprehended by an angry mob before being handed over to the police. He has since been arrested. Mukharjee, a resident of Barrackpore, has been living in Alipurduar for several years.

According to the complaint, the victim was returning home after closing her fast food stall when the attacker, reportedly hiding in the shadows, suddenly threw acid on her face. Nearby shopkeepers, alerted by her screams, rushed her to Alipurduar District Hospital, where she remains in the burn unit with severe facial injuries.

The accused attempted to flee but was intercepted by local residents. Police have launched an investigation to determine the motive, which may involve either personal enmity or a purported extramarital affair. A local resident, requesting anonymity, claimed: “Everyone in the area knew about the extramarital relationship between the hotel owner and the toto driver.

There must have been some dispute, which led to this attack.” Eyewitness Shubho Biswas, a young shopkeeper, said: “We were closing our shop when we heard her screams. Blood

was pouring from her face and we immediately rushed her to the hospital.” Since Wednesday morning, tension has escalated around New Alipurduar Station, with many residents, particularly women, expressing fear. District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi stated: “We have arrested the accused and launched a thorough investigation.

The exact motive behind the attack is still under examination.” The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over acid attacks in the region, prompting calls for stricter safety measures and swift justice.