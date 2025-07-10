‘Achievement’: 96 families receive land pattas in Darj

Darjeeling: A total of 96 families from Pulbazar, Jorebungalow, Sukhiapokhri and RR Block under the Darjeeling Sadar Sub-Division were handed over land ownership documents (pattas) under forest rights on Wednesday. The distribution ceremony jointly organised by the Darjeeling District Administration and the GTA was held at the Sukhiapokhri Stadium Complex

In his address, Anit Thapa reiterated his unwavering commitment to resolve the long-standing land issues of the Darjeeling hills during his tenure. “This is a day of great achievement for us. I take pride in the fact that during my time in office, I have been able to help our people receive legal ownership of their land. I will ensure that the land problems in the hills are fully resolved during my tenur,” he said.

According to Thapa, nearly 80 per cent of land in the hill areas remains unregistered. “We are working towards registering every piece of land in the name of its rightful owner. Today, documents for 24 acres of land were handed over to 96 genuine owners,” he informed. Thapa also urged local panchayat members to educate the people on the importance of land registration. “Development is a continuous process. There are many layers of land-related problems in our society.

We are in governance to resolve such problems, not to create confusion,” he asserted. Executive GTA Sabha member from Sukhiapokhri, Uday Dewan, clarified that the land pattas distributed were primarily for families from the tribal category who have been residing in forest areas. “80 per cent of tribals from the Sukhiapokhri block have already received their pattas. We will now initiate the process for other categories of forest dwellers as well,” he added.

“Everything is politicised here. Earlier the forest villagers were misled into not accepting Pattas stating that the Pattas were ‘duplicate.’ Slowly they have realised. The same thing is happening in the case of tea gardens. In order to serve their own political ambitions, the tea garden workers are being misled into believing that ‘Refugee Pattas’ are being handed over. Slowly they too will realise,” stated Thapa.

The homestead pattas is for 5.2203 decimal land and for cultivation 18.46661 decimal.