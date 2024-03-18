Acharya Tulsi Diagnostic Centre to provide specialist consultation

Siliguri: Many patients suffer from acute joint problems and cardiac diseases. Keeping this in mind, Acharya Tulsi Diagnostic Centre, Siliguri has tried to provide specialist consultation to those patients in Siliguri itself, by making services available to all at a very nominal registration fee.

Acharya Tulsi Diagnostic Centre & Dental Clinic is a charitable organisation with an aim to provide quality healthcare services at affordable prices to all. Dr Dhiraj Marothi Jain, a renowned joint replacement surgeon along with Dr Anil Jain, a renowned cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, both from Ahmedabad will be extending their services in this check up camp.