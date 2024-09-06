Accused sent to JC until September 20; ACJM rebukes CBI as PP arrives late

KOLKATA: Civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, arrested for the alleged rape and murder of a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been remanded to judicial custody until September 20 by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM),



Sealdah, on Friday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials were rebuked as the Public Prosecutor (PP) appearing for the central agency reached the court late. Sources reported that, due to safety concerns for Roy, his court appearance was conducted virtually from the Presidency Correctional Home. However, the ACJM inquired about the CBI Public Prosecutor, who had not arrived at the court on time. When the ACJM reportedly asked for the Investigating Officer (IO), he too was not present. Later, the court asked a CBI officer present in the court about the whereabouts of the PP. At a certain point, ACJM rebuked the CBI and mentioned that ‘should bail be given.’ After almost 40 minutes, the CBI lawyer reached the court and the hearing started.

At the hearing, defence counsel appealed for Roy’s bail claiming that he had been framed. However, PP argued that the investigation is ongoing and in such circumstances bail should not be given. After hearing both the parties, Roy was sent to judicial custody till September 20. This apart, CBI is expected to file a report of investigation before the apex court’s Division Bench of Chief Justice of India,

D Y Chandrachud.

CBI is probing the case of rape and murder on the order of the Calcutta High Court. As per the investigation so far, CBI has not found any presence of any other persons in the rape and murder.

Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police and subsequently handed over to the CBI.