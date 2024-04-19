Accused ‘sacrificed’ woman for kin’s well-being

Kolkata: The investigation of the Watgunge housewife murder case has led to a shocking apprehension after cops found that the accused Nilanjan Sarkhel had killed his sister-in-law not due to a family dispute but to sacrifice her for the well-being of the



Sarkhel family.

According to sources, during investigation of the murder of Durga Sarkhel, cops came to know that Nilanjan, her brother-in-law, was an employee of the Indian Railways and was suspended for his alleged involvement in some sort of corruption.

Cops also came to know that Nilanjan was more inclined towards Puja and other religious actions. Also Nilanjan used to visit a ‘tantrik’ somewhere in Tarapith and subsequently got involved in black magic practice. Nilanjan was reportedly told by the ‘tantrik’ that if he can sacrifice a woman with certain qualities, his bad days would be over.

While thinking about the qualities, Nilanjan found similarities in Durga and started planning to sacrifice her.

After murdering Durga, Nilanjan took her mutilated body to an abandoned place where he performed some black magic rituals as well.