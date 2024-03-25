Accused remanded to 7 days police custody

Kolkata: The accused person in connection with the New Town incident wherein the body of an 82-year-old man was recovered from a trolley bag found on the banks of a canal near Karigari Bhavan was remanded to seven days police custody on Sunday. The body of Subodh Sarkar, a resident of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate area, was found on March 23 morning. The deceased was stuffed inside a trolley bag which was first found by a group of sweepers who called the police.

It was upon circulation of the incident details for the identification of the body that the Techno City Police Station received information about a suspicious vehicle being detained under the Patashpur Police Station in East Medinipur district on March 23. The vehicle driver told the local police regarding his night tour on the night before the recovery of the body to the spot where it was found.

The suspect, Soumo Kanti Jana (31), a resident of Egra was interrogated by a team from Technocity Police Station who went to Patashpur Police Station. Jana was arrested and brought back on March 23 evening. According to a preliminary investigation, the deceased was murdered in the Barrackpore area over a monetary dispute which is to be established after further investigation, according to a source. Mpost