Accused professor removed from posts

Siliguri: The authorities of the University of North Bengal (NBU) removed Siddharth Shankar Laha, the prime accused in the death case of a research scholar of the university, from his posts.



The accused was the Head of Department (HOD) of Lifelong Learning and Extension of NBU and Superintendent of Vidyasagar Hall of Residence.

Anil Bhuimali, former vice-chancellor (V-C) of Raiganj University has been appointed as the Head of the Department of Life long learning and Extension. Rajesh Das, professor of Chemistry department of the university has been appointed as Superintendent of Vidyasagar hall of residence. Debashish Dutta, the Registrar of the University, said: “We are discussing the matter with legal experts. Decisions are being made as per law.” On May 16, the body of a research scholar of the Rural Development department of NBU was found hanging at a rented house in Shiv Mandir area.

The deceased was a resident of Tufanganj, Cooch Behar and was staying in the rented house in Shiv Mandir area in Siliguri.

A suicide note was found in the house where it was mentioned that the accused Siddharth Shankar Laha, had a physical relationship with the deceased and refused to marry her.Therefore, she committed suicide. The professor is still absconding and the police have started a search for him.