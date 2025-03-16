Accused persons roamed around city to dump body, investigation reveals

Kolkata: In a major development in the investigation of the case related to the foiled attempt to dump a body beside the Kalyani Expressway, police learnt that accused persons roamed around the city throughout Tuesday to find a suitable place for planning.

Police also learnt that the accused persons and the victim were involved in some sort of monetary dealing while they used to hide it behind their garments business.

So far, cops have come to know that the arrested persons Krishnapal Singh and Karan Singh had hired a yellow taxi to carry the trolley bag containing the body of the victim identified as Bhagaram Diyasi. Throughout the day they roamed around the city and its suburbs, including Maheshtala, Kidderpore, Fairly Place and other areas. They reached Nagerbazar in the evening where the taxi driver refused to go further. Police will try to find out if the taxi driver suspected anything. When the accused duo failed to deboard the taxi with their trolley, they booked an app cab. When the cab reached the Mahispota area of Ghola, they asked the driver to stop at a deserted and dark place. When Karan and Krishnapal were taking out the trolley bag from the trunk, the driver Rahul Adhikari asked what it contained.

When the driver signalled a police van that was passing, Krishnapal started running. The driver managed to catch Karan. Later, police opened the trolley and found Bhagaram’ body. Krishnapal was arrested at night from Girish Park area.