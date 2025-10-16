Accused of witchcraft, man threatened with death

BALURGHAT: An elderly man from Birohini village under Balurghat Police Station has lodged a written complaint against eight villagers, alleging that he was branded a witch and threatened with death.

According to police sources, a young woman from the village has been suffering from illness for quite some time. Some villagers allegedly blamed 70-year-old Sunil Kisku for her condition, accusing him of practising witchcraft. On October 8, a village meeting was convened where Kisku was reportedly declared a “witch” and warned to leave the village immediately or face dire consequences.

Fearing for his life, the elderly man lodged a written complaint with Balurghat police. However, Kisku and his family alleged that the police remained inactive despite their repeated pleas for help.

They further claimed that the accused returned later, threatened the septuagenarian again and looted Rs 2.35 lakh kept at his house. Left with no option, Kisku sought assistance from the Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan, a tribal rights organisation. On Tuesday, accompanied by its local leaders, he submitted a written complaint at Balurghat Police Station naming eight persons as accused.

When contacted, a police officer from Balurghat Police Station said: “An investigation has been initiated based on the specific complaint.”