Accused Kabirul Sheikh dies of cancer

Kolkata: Kabirul Sheikh alias ‘Chhoto Lalan’ who was one of the accused in Broshal Panchayat Upapradhan Bhadu Sheikh murder case died due to cancer at Rampurhat in Birbhum.



On Tuesday, the news of his death was communicated by his family members.

On the night of March 21, 2022, a group of miscreants killed Bhadu by hurling bombs when he was sitting at a roadside tea stall. In retaliation for the murder, followers of Bhadu set several houses of Bogtui village on fire in which 10 persons were killed. Later, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During the probe, several people, including Kabirul were arrested.

A few months ago, Kabirul fell sick and was diagnosed with cancer in his mouth. About two months ago, Kabirul was granted bail by the concerned court on health grounds. He was getting treated at a hospital in Kolkata. A few days ago he returned home to Rampurhat. Later, on Monday he died at his home.

It may be mentioned that one of the prime accused in the Bogtui arson case, Lalan Sheikh had died an unnatural death while he was in CBI custody at the Rampurhat camp. His family members had alleged that Lalan was murdered and later hanged.

However, CBI denied the allegations and claimed that Lalan had committed suicide. The case is still under investigation.