Accused in case of NDPS Act gets 14 yrs of rigorous jail in Bengal

An accused in a case of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly being involved in smuggling of codeine mixture was awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment by Additional District Judge, Krishnanagar who is also the Special Judge of the NDPS Court, Krishnanagar in Nadia.

On March 4, 2020, acting on a tip off, the Narcotic Cell of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) intercepted a car on Jagat Janani Road in Karimpur of Nadia district. During a thorough search of the car, cops found about 53.5 kg codeine mixture in three separate mineral water jars along with Rs 25,200 cash from the two accused persons identified as Safikul Islam Sheikh and Shyamal Sarkar.

After registering a case at the local police station, the duo was arrested and the investigation was taken over by the CID. During the probe, it was revealed that they were involved in selling codeine mixture to other criminals dealing with such types of illegal businesses.

After the investigation, the chargesheet was filed and police appealed for a custody trial which was granted. During the trial period, Sarkar died after he fell ill. After the trial was over, Sheikh was pronounced guilty recently. On Tuesday, the judge awarded Sheikh rigorous imprisonment for 14 years along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.