Accused director surrenders, police seek custody

Jalpaiguri: Shantanu Sharma, the main accused in the Jalpaiguri Dishari Nursing Training Center case and one of the directors of the center, finally surrendered before the Jalpaiguri District Court on Wednesday.



On Thursday, the police of Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station applied to the court to take the accused Shantanu Sharma into police remand.

Soumya Chakraborty, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Jalpaiguri District Court, said: “An appeal has been made to the court today to take the accused into police custody. The court has directed the jail superintendent to produce the accused in court on Friday. The court will give its order after reviewing all the evidence tomorrow. However, there are hopes that the court can order police custody tomorrow.”

Shantanu Sharma was running the Nursing Training Center in Ward 12 of Jalpaiguri Municipality without any approval from the district Health department. The certificates issued by that center were also fake. Following these allegations, the district Health department raided the center in September 2023 and subsequently shut it down. After this news came to light, one after another allegation against the center began to emerge. Students taking training at the center complained that Shantanu had taken a considerable amount of money for training in various departments.

After completing the training, the certificates were discovered to be fake. As a result, several students lodged complaints and also sent a written complaint to the Chief Minister. Shantanu was on the run for the last 4 months after the incident.