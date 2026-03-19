Accounted cash recovered from Assam couple in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: A substantial amount of unaccounted cash was seized in Alipurduar ahead of the upcoming elections, triggering a police investigation into its source and intended use.



The seizure was made during a routine checking drive in the Alipurduar Chowpathi area, where police intercepted a vehicle arriving from Assam. Upon searching the vehicle, officers recovered around 3 lakh in cash. The entire amount has been confiscated in view of the Model Code of Conduct currently in force.

According to police sources, officials had received a tip-off regarding the movement of a large sum of money. Acting on the information, police detained a couple identified as residents of Chirang district in Assam—Biken Ishlari and his wife—on Wednesday afternoon. During the initial search, Rs. 95,000 was recovered from the dashboard of the vehicle. A more thorough inspection led to the discovery of the remaining cash concealed inside the sunroof cover.

The couple, however, claimed that they frequently visit Alipurduar for travel and shopping purposes.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation to verify their claims and ascertain the origin and intended use of the seized cash. Further inquiries are underway.