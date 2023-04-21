‘Accord D zone status to Malda to create favourable conditions for setting up industries’

malda: The state Industrial Standing Committee officials held a meeting on Wednesday at the district administration building for the purpose of developing industrial potential and infrastructure in Malda. Industrialists of the district along with district administrative officials were present at the meeting.

The industrialists demanded that Malda be given ‘D zone’ status like North and South Dinajpur to create a favourable environment for setting up industries with more subsidies from the state government.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “The district administration is keen on creating a favourable environment for setting up new industries in the district, thereby creating job opportunities. We have already received green signal and fund allocation for industries like plastic recycling, carpet cluster, makhana production.”

“In the meeting all the possibilities of industries and demands of the entrepreneurs were discussed in detail in presence of the state committee members. Actions will be taken accordingly,”Singhania added.A carpet cluster at Sattari under the English Bazar Police Station with a fund of Rs 3 crore; a plastic recycling plant of Rs 1.5 crore in Sujapur under the Kaliachak Police Station and a makhana production project of Rs 30 lakh have already been approved in the district. There are 72 industrial units under West Bengal Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBIIDC). There is potential for more new industries at Narayanpur which falls under the Malda police station. In addition, many complaints were raised about the infrastructure development of the present industries, in the meeting.

Saurabh Tikriwal, Executive Director of the Industrial Merchants Association, said: “We have informed them about some of our problems in the setting up and management of the industries. Malda is in C zone in terms of industry. 25 per cent subsidy is available for setting up of industries. Adjacent North and South Dinajpur fall in the D category. There again 35 per cent subsidy is available. That is a ten per cent difference in subsidy in just a 30 to 40 km gap. As a result, industrialists are losing interest in setting up new industries here.”

Further, the traders claimed that there is also disparity in electricity bills.

Electricity bills are being charged differently for different industries in the state. They said that Durgapur receives a lower electricity bill compared to Malda. As a result, traders in Malda are falling behind in the competition. Bridging this gap is very important.

The lease of land has been granted by the West Bengal Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBIIDC) for 19 years. There was discussion earlier about making these free holdings which has not been implemented till date. Even if a road is to be repaired, departmental approval is required. If this comes into effect, there will be no need to seek permission from WBIIDC for each and everything , opined the traders.

Manbendra Mandal, General Manager of District Industrial Centre (DIC), said: “The issue of lease has been passed in the Cabinet to make it free holding. It will take effect soon. We have conveyed this to the industrialists. We also agreed with the demand to include Malda under D Zone. Industrialists will get encouragement. Attempts are being made to resolve the electricity bill issue. We also request industrialists to be associated with social welfare projects in the area.”