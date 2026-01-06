Accidental firing injures child, 4 others in Siliguri

Our Correspondent

Siliguri: Five people, including a child, were seriously injured after a firearm carried by a security guard accidentally went off inside a Central Bank branch in the Bidhannagar area of Phansidewa block under Siliguri subdivision on Tuesday. The incident triggered panic among customers and bank staff.

According to sources, on Tuesday, a large number of customers were present for routine transactions at the bank. During this time, the service weapon of the on-duty security guard reportedly slipped and fell, leading to accidental firing. Several bullets were discharged, injuring five people on the spot.

The injured include two women, two men and one child. Police personnel from the Bidhannagar Investigation Centre rushed to the spot after receiving information.

The injured were first taken to Bidhannagar Primary Health Centre, from where all five were later referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital due to the seriousness of their injuries.

Mohammad Mustafa, family member of one of the injured persons, said: “My daughter-in-law and son had gone to the bank to withdraw money. Suddenly, bullets were fired from the security guard’s gun.

Five people suffered serious injuries to their legs.”

The incident has created fear and chaos in the area. Police have started an investigation to ascertain how the firearm was mishandled by examining the CCTV footages of the bank.