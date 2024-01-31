Accident leads to traffic snarls on Maa Flyover

Kolkata: Normal traffic movement was obstructed on Maa Flyover after a shuttle mini bus met with an accident on Tuesday morning.

Due to the accident, major traffic snarl took place in Park Circus and its adjacent areas.

Sources said the shuttle mini bus was moving towards Chingrighata along Maa Flyover on Tuesday morning. Around 9:20 am, near a private hotel on EM Bypass, near Science City, the driver lost control and hit a lamppost and came to a bumpy halt on the median divider. As a result, the lamppost fell on a taxi on the Park Circus bound flank.

Vehicular movement on both flanks had to be stopped by the police. Initially cops removed the taxi and started vehicular movement towards Park Circus.

All the vehicles trying to approach Maa Flyover from Park Circus Seven Point were diverted through Suhrawardy Avenue to avail Park Circus Bridge No.4 and Park Circus connector to reach

EM Bypass.

Meanwhile, due to additional pressure of vehicles, major traffic congestion took place in and around the Don Bosco Island and its adjacent areas. The diversion was withdrawn around 10:40 am.