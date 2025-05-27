Accident arrest: Bangladeshi’s aide held for fake ID setup

Kolkata: The Bangladeshi national who got arrested in an accident case and subsequently his original nationality was unearthed, cops have arrested another person for allegedly arranging fake documents for him.

On May 18, policeman Susen Das was en route to duty when an electric car hit his scooter at the Kali Temple–Sadananda Road crossing in Kalighat. Das fell and sustained multiple injuries, including a fracture. The car was seized, and the driver, identified as Azad Sheikh, was arrested on charges of rash and negligent driving and attempt to commit culpable homicide. Police also seized his driving licence and Aadhaar card.

During the investigation, cops found that both the documents provided by the driver were fake.

The accused, during interrogation, reportedly confessed that he had infiltrated India from Bangladesh multiple times since October 2023.

Cops also came to know that after infiltrating into India, Azad took shelter at the residence of a person identified as Jafar at Nazat in North 24-Parganas. It is alleged that Jafar had arranged the fake Indian documents for Azad.

Even Jafar reportedly used his parents’ name as Azad’s. Later, based on the fake documents, Azad got an Aadhaar, PAN and driving licence.

After Jafar’s name cropped up he was also arrested.

Meanwhile, the Transport department reportedly started an internal inquiry to find out how Azad obtained the driving licence.