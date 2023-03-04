Accept mistake, apologise: Shashi Panja tells Kaustav Bagchi for insulting CM

kolkata: State Women and Child Development minister Shashi Panja slammed Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi for his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“We are ashamed that the politically bankrupt people, who could not win elections, have stooped so low in Bengal. If the said person has an iota of conscience and shame, he should accept his mistake and apologise for his remarks. He can express frustration against his own party for not receiving an invitation to AICC meetings but he should not insult a woman,” Panja said addressing a press conference.

She reiterated that Mamata Banerjee is not the Chief Minister of Trinamool Congress but of West Bengal and all its people, irrespective of which party they voted for.

“It is a matter of pride that in the entire country, Bengal is the only state with a woman Chief Minister. People respect her in multiple ways. Some consider her as their mother while others call her their guardian. Many call her Didi. All these people are hurt because of the shameful remarks made by Kaustav Bagchi on various news channels and public platforms,” she added.According to Panja, even if there is freedom of speech and expression, it doesn’t mean one can misuse it to defame others. “In a democracy, legal steps will be taken if some comments are made to insult a woman. Those accusing us of intolerance and politicisation seem to have forgotten the Left era. In those days, if someone spoke up against former CM Jyoti Basu or any Left leader, their bodies would be recovered from canals. But today, when someone made vile remarks against Mamata Banerjee, it was dealt with democratically and within the confines of the law. This is the ‘poriborton’ that we promised and stood for,” she said.

She accused Congress of being involved in the matter as the spokesperson was in the party office while making such abhorrent remarks. “The party leaders are claiming that this spokesperson has been asked to refrain from making such comments in the past. If this is the case, how did the leader make such degrading remarks from the Congress party office?” she questioned.

Kaustav Bagchi was arrested late on Friday night by the cops of Burtolla police station for allegedly making abusive comments about Chief Minister and comments which may spread violence. He was granted bail later.