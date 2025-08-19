Academics object to members in Bengal V-C selection panels

Kolkata: A section of Bengal’s academic community has raised objections over the inclusion of certain members in the search-cum-selection committees tasked with appointing vice-chancellors (V-Cs) to about 15 state universities.

The concerns centre on Prof. Ramesh Chandra, former vice-chancellor of Maharaja Surajmal Brij University in Rajasthan, who was removed by the Governor of Rajasthan following allegations of financial irregularities and is facing graft charges, as well as retired IAS officer S.K. Pattanayak, a former Raj Bhavan official who continues to work closely with the Governor. Sources within the state Higher Education department confirmed that Prof. Chandra is part of the selection panel for Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT).

Raiganj University professor Subhradeep Maitra said the involvement of a person facing serious charges “undermines the credibility” of the process.

Meanwhile, the All Bengal Principals’ Council (ABPC) has expressed reservations over Pattanayak’s role. In a letter to former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, who heads the committee under a Supreme Court directive, ABPC general secretary Manas Kabi argued that Pattanayak’s proximity to the Raj Bhavan raises questions of impartiality, particularly since the state government and the Chancellor have often taken divergent positions on appointments.

“Now that the process has re-started, we humbly request you to review the suitability of Pattanayak’s inclusion in the Selection Committees for recommending candidates for the post of V-Cs in Sanskrit College and University and Netaji Subhas Open University,” Kabi wrote.

The tussle over V-C appointments has long been a flashpoint between the state government and the Raj Bhavan.