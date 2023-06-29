Academic thrust: Governor forms several committees

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose reiterated his commitment for a corruption-free campus and formed several committees at the university level so that all varsities can work unitedly for advancement in education. Bose held a meeting with 13 vice-chancellors (V-Cs) of different universities at North Bengal University on Wednesday.



According to sources, the Governor who is the chancellor of the state universities constituted an ‘Anti-Corruption Committee’ which will probe allegations of corruption in university campuses. The Global Outreach Committee will work for holding exchange programmes with universities at the national as well as international level, the Academic Excellence Committee will work for the promotion of research activities, the Faculty Development Committee will focus on holding workshops, seminars and similar programmes for knowledge sharing between faculties and the Industry-Academia Partnership Committee will work for developing a relationship with the industry so that the students can be made job ready.

The Governor will be presenting three awards that includes Best Academician (Rs 5 lakh), Best Student of the Year (Rs 2 lakh) and Best Researcher (Rs 2 lakh) to acknowledge stellar performances in universities.

A University Coordination Centre will be set up for streamlining the activities of the different committees.

Bose had already finalised a roadmap for rebooting university education in the state in the form of The Kolkata Commitment aimed at elevating university education in Bengal to the level of the best in India.

The Kolkata Commitment has been prepared after eliciting opinions from all the V-Cs in Bengal. The Commitment states: “Translate into action the resolve that the universities first concern are the students, second is the students and the third concern is the students.”

The Governor has also formed a Special Task Force for the implementation of the aspects of the National Education Policy that have been accepted and translated into action by the state Higher Education department.