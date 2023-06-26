AC train services between Darj & NJP cancelled

Darjeeling: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to continue the suspension of services of the AC train running between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in July. This is owing to fewer passengers.



However, the passenger train between NJP to Darjeeling will continue plying.

Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer, NFR stated: “The AC passenger train running between New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling (No. 52539) will remain cancelled from July 1 to July 31. The train from Darjeeling to New Jalpaiguri (No. 52538) will remain cancelled from July 4 to August 1. This is owing to less number of passengers.”

The Passenger train running from NJP to Darjeeling (52541) and the one from Darjeeling to NJP (52540) will continue running. The Joyride services between Darjeeling and Ghoom will also continue to run.

The world heritage DHR is one of the most popular tourist attractions of Darjeeling. This year in May, the DHR recorded the highest footfall since being commissioned in 1881. 30303 passengers had boarded the DHR generating record-breaking revenue of Rs 3.57 crore.

In 1879, work first started on the DHR, then called the Darjeeling Steam Tramways. At present the DHR does a 88 km stretch from Darjeeling to New Jalpaiguri. It was inscribed as a World Heritage site on December 2, 1999.