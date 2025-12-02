AC local service on Sealdah-Kalyani route from Dec 4

Kolkata: Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division will introduce a new AC EMU local between Sealdah and Kalyani from December 4, while the Sealdah–Krishnanagar AC local will begin Sunday operations from December 7, making the service available on all seven days.

The Sealdah–Kalyani AC local will run Monday to Saturday, leaving Sealdah at 3.35 pm and reaching Kalyani at 4.52 pm. The return train will depart Kalyani at 5.02 pm and arrive at Sealdah at 6.20 pm. Railway officials said the service is expected to be beneficial for students travelling to Kalyani University, patients visiting AIIMS Kalyani and office-goers working in and around the township.

From December 7, the Sealdah–Krishnanagar AC local will run on Sundays, though on a different schedule from other days. On Sundays, it will leave Sealdah at 11.55 am and reach Krishnanagar at 2.11 pm. The return train will start at 4.05 pm and reach Sealdah at 6.20 pm. The train will stop at Bidhannagar, Dumdum, Belgharia, Sodepur, Khardaha, Barrackpore, Shyamnagar, Naihati, Kanchrapara, Kalyani, Chakdaha and Ranaghat. Officials said the addition of the new service will raise the number of AC locals on the route to three, available throughout the week.