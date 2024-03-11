ABVP supporters clash with police in Siliguri

Siliguri: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday clashed with police during its march to Uttarkanya, the Bengal government secretariat for North Bengal here. They demanded justice for the victims of the alleged sexual atrocities in Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas.



As the ABVP supporters tried to break barricades put up to prevent them from marching to Uttarkanya, the police resorted to lathi charge, an official said. Some protesters and police personnel were injured in the melee, according to reports.With Agency Inputs