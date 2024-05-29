‘Abstain from drinking water supplied by municipality’

Siliguri: Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, appealed to citizens not to drink the water supplied by Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) till June 2 as the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) in the water of Mahananda River has increased, which could cause illness.



On Wednesday, the Mayor announced this in a news conference. The Mayor said that SMC will be sending water tanks and pouches to every ward to supply safe drinking water. “We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. However, we have to stop drinking the water for the next five days. Thereafter, water supply will resume from the Teesta River. We have increased the number of water tanks and pouches. As many as one lakh water pouches will be distributed daily in each ward,” Deb added. Owing to the flash floods in Teesta River, the Teesta Dam at Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri was damaged resulting in heavy siltation. Thus pumping of water from Teesta had to be stopped. Instead, they started pumping water from the Mahananda River and supplied it to every ward for drinking purpose.

While testing the water, the Public Health department (PHE) found that the amount of BOD had increased in the Mahananda River’s water. The usual amount should be 1-2 Portable Parallel Analysis (PPA) whereas currently it is 2.9 PPA. Once again, the PHE has sent the sample for testing to Kolkata but it would take five days to prepare the report. Till then, the Mayor requested everyone not to drink the water. The Mayor said that water will be supplied regularly. It can be used for washing, taking bath and other household activities but not for drinking.

On May 10, the Irrigation department started repairing the dam in Gajoldoba. Deb informed that work on repairs of the Teesta Dam will be over by June 1 and purified water from the Teesta River will be supplied from the evening of June 2. In the meanwhile, the SMC has doubled the PHE water tanks. “As many as 52 water tanks will be sent to every ward in rotation. One lakh pouches will be given per day. 20,000 pouches will be given per borough to be distributed. Two tanks will be sent to large wards where the number of people are more,” stated Deb. SMC supplies 55 million litres per day (MLD) of water. With this news circulating, panic gripped Siliguri as people went around buying packaged water. Sandip Das, another resident of Court More area, said: “We have no other option than buying. It is difficult to stand in endless queues for the water being distributed by the Municipality.” The price of the 20 litre jars is Rs 30 to 40.