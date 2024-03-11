Absolutely certain of victory: Prakash Chik Baraik after becoming candidate for Alipurduar LS seat

Alipurduar: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) once again placed its trust in tea garden worker Prakash Chik Baraik.

Prakash Chik Baraik is the candidate for the Alipurduar Lok Sabha seat. After party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s announcement during the rally at Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday, there was a surge of excitement within the Trinamool.

In Kolkata, party’s Alipurduar district committee chairman, Gangaprasad Sharma, MLA Suman Kanjilal and one of the district committee members, Bhashkar Majumdar, along with others from the district Trinamool, congratulated Prakash.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC faced a deficit of over two-and-a-half lakh votes in Alipurduar. Despite a strong performance in the 2021 Assembly elections across the state, TMC candidates were defeated in five Alipurduar Assembly constituencies. Following this, Prakash assumed the role of Alipurduar district president. Success in municipal and Panchayat elections ensued. TMC grappled for Prakash’s leadership in both elections, eventually electing him to the Rajya Sabha. However, his primary focus now is the Lok Sabha.

Prakash stated: “This time the truth will prevail. I have fulfilled all the responsibilities given by the Chief Minister. I will commence campaigning after returning to Alipurduar on Tuesday. Our main focus during the campaign is to highlight all the humanitarian projects that the Chief Minister has undertaken for the people. I am absolutely certain of victory.”

Prakash, a general worker at Newlands tea plantation, holds both constitutional and organisational roles, a rarity in the state. TMC’s long-standing interest in the Alipurduar seat instills confidence in Prakash.

Tea garden votes are pivotal in the Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency. Given his background as a tea garden worker and active participation in the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union’s movements over the last two years, Prakash is considered the face of tribals in the tea garden.

His representation of tribal society at a significant meeting in Calcutta on July 21 clearly indicated anticipation for the announcement.