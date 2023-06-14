Absence of migratory birds raises concern among officials

The scheduled time for the arrival of migratory birds in Raiganj Kulik Bird Sanctuary of North Dinajpur district has already passed. No bird has flown in yet. The tourists who are visiting the sanctuary are upset owing to the absence of birds. The officials of Raiganj Social Forestry division have expressed concern over the absence of these birds.

Generally migratory birds like Cormorants, Egrets, Openbill Storks and Night Herons start to converge at the Kulik Bird Sanctuary- the largest bird sanctuary in Asia around the last week of May. Though it is mid June, there is no sight of the birds.

Dawa Sangma Sherpa, The Divisional Forest Officer of Raiganj Social Forestry Division said: “We suspect that owing to global warming and in absence of rain in many places they are late in arriving. We hope they will arrive shortly.”

According to bird census reports, it was learnt that in the last few years the number of migratory birds rose in this sanctuary. In 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023 total number of birds was 98526, 93088, 99631, 98739 and 99393 respectively.

Ujjal Biswas, a tourist from Kolkata, said: “We had information that the birds arrive by the first week of June at Kulik Bird Sanctuary. Even in the second week, we did not find any migratory birds in the sanctuary.”

In the first week of June, birds start building nests on the trees. Then they lay eggs and give birth to young ones. From the last week of October they start to leave the sanctuary. During their stay, tourists from different parts of the country visit this sanctuary.