Absence of CM’s message, photo on prog banner: Min seeks written reply from Principal Secy

Kolkata: State Environment minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia on Monday sought a report from his department’s Principal Secretary for the absence of any message or picture of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the banner of the programme organised by West Bengal Pollution Control Board to mark the occasion of World Environment Day.



“We all work here in Bengal under the blessings and inspiration of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. There should have been a message from her and also a picture of her but it is not here. I am amazed. Roshni Sen (Principal Secretary of the state Environment department) submit a report to me,“ Bhunia said while delivering his speech on the occasion of the programme.

While Bhunia was delivering his address, Sen was sitting on the dais having just finished her speech. Neelam Meena, Secretary of the department, Chairman of WBPCB Kalyan Rudra, Member Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Chairman of West Bengal Biodiversity Board Himadri Sekhar Debnath and two other senior officials of the department were also present on the stage at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.