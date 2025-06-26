Absconder in BJP worker’s murder case held by CBI

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested the absconding accused in Kankurgachi BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar murder case, who was killed on May 2, 2021.

The day after the results of the Assembly elections 2021 were announced, Sarkar from Kankurgachi was murdered. His family members alleged that he was assaulted to death by Trinamool Congress- backed goons.

Though the case was initially registered at the Narkeldanga Police Station, the investigation was later taken over by the CBI. After several days of the investigation, CBI had filed a chargesheet against 20 persons, including the absconder identified as Arun Dey on September 30, 2021. The Central agency, however, did divulge the place from where Dey was arrested. The accused was produced before the court of Bench 1, NDPS Act, City Sessions Court, Calcutta on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody.