About two women die of dengue in Salt Lake area in last 5 days

Kolkata: A 52-year-old woman identified as Pratima Mondal, a resident of Duttabad under Ward 39 of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), reportedly died of dengue on Thursday morning. The patient was admitted to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital on Wednesday.



Another woman in Salt Lake, who was admitted to a private hospital on August 28 with dengue, was shifted to another private hospital in Mukundapur area on September 5. She died at the said hospital on September 25.

More than a thousand people have been detected dengue positive across the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the current month while two persons have died due to the infection. According to BMC officials, the maximum dengue outbreak was spotted in Wards 12, 13 and 30 till last week. However, in the current week a downfall in the figures has been noticed in these wards. Additionally, five other wards where dengue cases are rising have been found this week.

Sources informed that at present, Wards 23, 24 and 26 in the Rajarhat-Gopalpur part were found to be vulnerable while dengue cases are on the rise in Ward 39 in Salt Lake.

It is alleged that due to non-cooperation from a section of residents, the BMC authorities are finding it difficult to prevent the dengue outbreak.

In a separate incident, 68-year-old man Gouri Halder, a resident of Panditiya Road under Ward 85 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), reportedly died of malaria in the city. He was admitted to MR Bangur Hospital on Sunday. Incidentally, a 28-year-old woman, a resident of Tollygunge reportedly died of dengue in a state run hospital in the city on Tuesday.

According to unconfirmed sources, over 35,000 dengue cases were reported this season in Bengal with Kolkata and North 24-Parganas in the southern part of the state being the worst hit. Sources said that North 24-Parganas was the worst affected district with more than 8000 cases being reported followed by Kolkata with over 4400 cases, Murshidabad over 4200, Nadia with 4230 cases and Hooghly with over 3083 cases.

The State Health department has directed various civic bodies and districts to ensure strict surveillance. The health officials in the districts have been asked to put up permanent or temporary hoardings in different municipal and Gram Panchayat areas.

The state government has already given necessary instructions to conduct intensive cleaning at all the hotspots and all the state and Central government institutions have been asked to conduct proper cleaning. Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi held a meeting on Monday and directed the officials to ensure fever clinics and dengue testing facilities remain operational 24x7 at the government facilities in the affected areas. Meanwhile, the state government has given financial sanction to the tune of Rs 1.15 crore for the districts to undertake an anti-dengue campaign.

The state has already announced cancellation of leave of all the officials and also the

employees associated with dengue management.