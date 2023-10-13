About three labourers die after coal mine collapses

Kolkata: About three labourers died and several others are feared trapped inside a coal mine in Raniganj after it collapsed on Wednesday.



The bodies were reportedly recovered in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to sources, on Wednesday afternoon a group of labourers allegedly sneaked inside an Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) mine at the Narayankuri Coal Mine of Kunustaria area in Raniganj went inside the coal mine. While mining, suddenly the roof of the mine collapsed on the labourers.

After a while local residents gathered in front of mine and tried to rescue the trapped workers but failed. Late on Wednesday night police arrived and started a rescue operation.

In the wee hours of Thursday, the bodies of three labourers were recovered. Other labourers are still trapped and feared dead.

However, police are not sure about the number of labourers who had gone inside the mine and suspect that no other people are trapped.

ECL authorities reportedly extract coal from the said mine but not regularly. It is alleged that when ECL does not extract, local people often sneak in to steal coal.