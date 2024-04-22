About three Congress block presidents join Trinamool

Raiganj: Mahammad Mustafa, Sadiqul Islam and Noor Ahasan Islam, Congress presidents of Chakulia, Islampur and Goalpokhar blocks respectively joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) at the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s election campaign meeting at Chakulia in North Dinajpur district on Monday.

More than a thousand of their followers also joined TMC. Gulam Rabbani, minister of state in-charge of the Labour department in presence of Mamata Banerjee handed them the TMC flag.

Mahamad Mustafa said: “The state Congress leaders have lost their connection with block level leaders. Being a Congress leader, I also have failed to introduce development of our block. On the other hand, TMC members have introduced so many development programmes in the villages. Under the leadership of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, health care, communication and employment generation of people have been undertaken in the state. So I, along with my followers, joined TMC.” Both Sadiqul Islam and Noor Ahesan Islam who joined TMC echoed the same. Krishna Kalyani, TMC candidate of Raiganj Parliamentary constituency said: “Mahamad Mustafa, Sadiqul Islam and Noor Ahesan Islam are very important political personalities. After their joining, TMC has been further strengthened. On the other hand, it is a big blow to Congress.

We expect that it will add to our vote bank.”