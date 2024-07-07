About six families to be rehabilitated under Banglar Bari scheme

Kolkata: As many as six families residing in a school at Cossipore for the past two years after having to shift from their house adjacent to Ratan Babu Ghat due to cracks caused by river erosion, are hoping to have their own house with Mayor Firhad Hakim assuring them of providing shelter under the Banglar Bari scheme.



“Kolkata is a crowded city and finding space for any new construction is a challenge. The local Borough Chairman has identified a land. We have prepared a Banglar Bari scheme and sought funds from the state government. Work will start as soon as we receive sanction,” said Hakim.

In June 2022, eight odd families had to shift as cracks developed on the walls of three houses. Six families were shifted to Cossipore Harishankar Banipith High School.

Hakim said initially areas such as Thakurpukur or Patuli were considered for their rehabilitation but the families were reluctant to move far from where they resided for decades.

“It is true that the six families lodged at schools have been facing difficulty, particularly when the school is functioning. A vacant land has been earmarked at Kashiram Dutta Road at the backside of the school. Our priority is shifting the six families who have been living in schools,” said Tarun Saha, chairman of Borough I. One of the affected residents called up Firhad Hakim at the Talk to Mayor programme and conveyed their woes on Saturday following which the Mayor assured them of relocation through the Banglar Bari scheme.

“We face difficulty in using toilets when children turn up for school,” complained Archana Saha, the resident of the school.