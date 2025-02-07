About seven people diagnosed with ‘GBS’ in Cooch Behar area

Cooch Behar/ Siliguri: At least seven people in Cooch Behar district have been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in recent days, raising concerns among both the public and healthcare professionals. The disease, which affects the nervous system, leads to progressive weakness in the hands and feet. Medical experts indicate that GBS remains relatively unfamiliar to both the general public and many doctors. As the number of cases continues to rise, anxiety is growing in the region.

Currently, four patients have been admitted to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Among them, one person from Alipurduar has been discharged, while three others from Cooch Behar remain under medical care. Speaking on the situation, Souradeep Roy, Medical Superintendent-cum-Vice Principal of Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital, stated: “Four individuals have been admitted to the hospital with GBS. One patient from Alipurduar was discharged on Wednesday, while another from Cooch Behar was recently admitted. They are receiving appropriate medical treatment and special monitoring measures have been implemented.”

Meanwhile, Cooch Behar’s Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Dr Sukanta Biswas, emphasised the steps being taken to address the situation: “Awareness campaigns have been initiated at various levels, including through ASHA workers, to ensure early identification of affected patients. The disease primarily impacts the nervous system, potentially causing paralysis in the hands, feet and other parts of the body. If such symptoms are detected, the patient is promptly referred to the nearest healthcare facility for testing and treatment.”

According to medical professionals, comprehensive knowledge about GBS remains limited. Experts suggest that the syndrome can be triggered by bacterial or viral infections and may affect individuals across all age groups. With health authorities closely monitoring the situation, efforts are underway to enhance awareness and ensure timely medical intervention for affected individuals. A Madhyamik student from Cooch Behar-II block has been admitted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri with GBS. The teenager has been undergoing treatment at the Intensive Critical Care Unit (ICCU) since February 3.

According to sources, the boy requires Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) injections for treatment, but the medicine is not available at the government hospital. His family is purchasing the costly injections from private medical stores.

The treatment requires 20 such injections, four injections costing approximately Rs 34,000. So far, 8 injections have been administered and the family is struggling to arrange funds for the remaining doses.

Ramesh Das, the father of the teenager, expressed distress saying: “We come from a poor agricultural family. We thought the treatment would be free at the hospital but the injection is unavailable. We have already spent a large sum, with help from my son’s school but we don’t know how we will arrange for the remaining injections.”

Dr Sanjay Mallick, Superintendent of NBMCH acknowledged the unavailability of the injection stating: “This medicine is not usually stocked in the hospital. We have already requested the Health department for supply, and we expect it to arrive within two to three days.” Three persons, including a child, had died due to suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Bengal in the past few days, though the state Health department is yet to officially confirm the cause of the deaths. All three persons died in government hospitals in Kolkata and Hooghly district.