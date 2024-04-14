About Rs 9.5 lakh seized from BJP leaders ahead of polls in Jalpaiguri’s Kranti Block

Jalpaiguri: Around Rs 9.5 lakh money was seized from BJP leaders ahead of the elections in an incident that occurred on Saturday night in Jalpaiguri Kranti Block area.



According to sources within the Jalpaiguri district police, two BJP leaders were questioned and subsequently released, but a case has been filed against them. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged “cash for votes scam” by the BJP, exposing “Mr. Modi’s hypocrisy on corruption”.

Police sources indicate that during a naka checking in Kranti’s Masjid More area on Saturday night, a private vehicle was intercepted and a sum of around Rs 7,75,000 was recovered from the vehicle. The police assert that the car belongs to Rakesh Nandi, a resident of Ward. 20 of Malbazar Municipality, who serves as the Malbazar BJP convener. Rakesh himself was present in the vehicle at the time of the interception. After questioning, the name of Deepa Banik, the BJP’s Mahila Morcha Jalpaiguri district president, also emerged. Subsequently, about Rs 1,30,000 was recovered from Deepa Banik. The police allege that the money was intended for political activities in the Malbazar Assembly area.

Jalpaiguri District Superintendent of Police, Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, stated: “The money was recovered during the naka checking operations. A case will be filed under Section 102.”

When approached for comment on the incident, district BJP president Bapi Goswami stated that he was not aware of the details and it would be inappropriate to comment without full knowledge.

Meanwhile, TMC’s Jalpaiguri town block president, Tapan Banrarjee, remarked: “The BJP has allegedly acquired significant funds through ED, CBI and bonds. This illicit money was allegedly being diverted to finance election-related activities.”

The AITC is sure that despite the recovery of such a large amount in cash, the Central agencies and BJP leaders will turn a blind eye. “In Jalpaiguri, with MCC enforced & just 5 days to go for the election, what are @BJP4Bengal local leaders up to? They were caught RED-HANDED carrying a massive, undocumented ₹9.5 lakhs cash! Bangla-Birodhi BJP, just so you know, you CANNOT buy out people’s mandate.

On 4th June, your Bishorjon from Bengal is inevitable!” wrote the TMC using their official handle on X.