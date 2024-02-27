About Rs 80 lakh allocated for Cooch Behar park renovation

The department of Urban Development & Municipal Affairs has approved a grant of Rs 80 lakh for the refurbishment and enhancement of Cooch Behar’s Brahmo Mandir Park and Gayatri Devi Udyan (garden). The renovation is set to commence through a tendering process shortly, with the Cooch Behar Municipality overseeing the project.

Rabindranath Ghosh, chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality, stated: “We are gearing up for beautification work of Brahmo Mandir parks and Gayatri Devi Udyan. The project includes the plantation of various flowering trees, installation of children’s play equipment, statues of renowned personalities and improved lighting in seating areas.” Brahmo Mandir Park, situated along Raj Rajendra Narayan Road and Sunithi Road, primarily caters to children’s recreational needs. The park features play equipment, swings and entertaining elements such as concrete dinosaurs and crocodiles. Due to a lack of maintenance, these amenities are in poor condition and parts of the park have overgrown bushes. The Brahmo Temple itself is in a dilapidated state, prompting a longstanding demand for park renovation. To the south of Sagardighi in Cooch Behar lies Gayatri Devi Udyan, which includes an open stage but lacks additional features. Despite being a popular spot for parents bringing their children, events at the open stage have declined since the Covid pandemic. Consequently, there has been a persistent call for the renovation of this park to revitalise its appeal.