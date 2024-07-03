About Rs 70L refurbishment proj launched by NBSTC

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has taken the initiative to refurbish the ‘New Bus Terminus’ in Cooch Behar, spending approximately Rs 70 lakh. On Wednesday, the foundation stone ceremony for the construction of a new traffic control room building, the renovation of the attached building and various other projects was held at the ‘New Bus Terminus’.



Chairman of NBSTC, Partha Pratim Roy, officially inaugurated the work. Officials of NBSTC were also present.

Partha Pratim Roy said: “Several works have been started. A new building will be constructed and adjoining buildings will be renovated. Various works, including a new traffic control room, drainage system, drinking water facilities and electricity system, are being done.

In addition to providing proper service to the passengers, the work will facilitate the staff’s operations. Also, the North Bengal State Transport Corporation will become more beautiful in the coming days. All this work is being done at a cost of around Rs 70 lakh.” The ‘New Bus Terminus’ of NBSTC historically served routes across Bengal, Assam and Bihar. Currently, operations are minimal due to infrastructure issues. Once refurbished, the terminus is expected to resume full service.