About Rs 680 cr per Assembly seat dues withheld by Centre: Abhishek

Raiganj: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP of withholding around Rs 680 crore in state funds per Assembly constituency, affecting projects like road construction, NREGA, drinking water, and Awas Yojana. Speaking at a massive roadshow in Itahar, North Dinajpur, he asserted that TMC would secure a massive mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections.

“When BJP comes seeking votes in the next Assembly elections, ask them first to clear the state’s dues. Around Rs 680 crore per Assembly Constituency dues have been withheld. Funds for road construction, NREGA, drinking water projects and Awas Yojana have all been stopped,” he alleged.

Banerjee said: “Under the Pathasree and Rastasree schemes, roads are being built from state funds. In the last four years, the state government has constructed more than 14 lakh houses on its own, and another 16 lakh houses will be built soon.”

Abhishek led a nearly one-kilometre roadshow along NH-12 in Itahar, drawing a massive crowd, before addressing a public meeting at Chowrasta More.

Banerjee criticised the Election Commission’s SIR process, alleging it harasses genuine citizens and risks deleting real voters from the rolls.He further alleged that central agencies such as the ED, CBI, Income Tax, GST, along with a section of the judiciary and the Election Commission, were being used to target the state government.

“Despite all this, people have given BJP a fitting reply in Assembly, Parliamentary and Panchayat elections since 2011. We are confident they will get the same answer in 2026,” Banerjee said.

Recalling his road show at the same location ahead of the 2023 Panchayat elections, Banerjee said an FIR had been lodged against him when the national highway was blocked by crowds.

“That day marked the ‘Khunti Puja’ of the Panchayat elections, and BJP was decisively defeated. Today, we have performed the ‘Khunti Puja’ of the 2026 Assembly elections in Itahar. We expect TMC to win more than 250 seats,” he said.