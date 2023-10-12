About Rs 50L allocated for road & drainage projects in Jalpaiguri civic body

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Municipality has initiated efforts to clean the city streets as part of preparations for Durga Puja. In addition to this, various road and drainage projects are underway in the city, with over Rs 50 lakh allocated for these improvements.



Road construction and repair work has already commenced in several wards and some road projects have already been completed. The goal is to ensure that all work is finished before the Puja celebrations.

According to Jalpaiguri Municipality, the roads within the city that were damaged during the monsoon season, as well as those leading to major Puja mandaps within the municipal area are being renovated.

Road work has begun in Wards 18, 6, 1, 14 among several others. Additionally, repairs are being made to the roads leading to Tarun Dal Club in Ward 24, the route to the Arji Party Puja pandal in Ward 6, and the road to the Vivekananda Club Puja pandal in Muhuri Para in Ward 18.

Renovation work is also in progress on the road from Head Post Office More to the Municipality and from Head Post Office More to Karla Bridge. Station Road is also set to undergo patchwork.

The Municipality has prepared a blueprint for maintaining clean roads before and during the Puja. Cleaning teams from the municipality will be divided and deployed as part of this plan. Moreover, to ensure the well-being of the city during Puja, a meeting has been convened with the councilors representing the 25 wards of the Municipality.

Sandeep Mahato, chairman in Council Member of Jalpaiguri Municipality, remarked: “Our efforts are focused on not only cleaning the streets and drains but also on preparing for the Puja. An allocation of Rs 50 lakh has been dedicated solely for these initiatives leading up to Durga Puja.”