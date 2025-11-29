About Rs 400 crore replantation dues push tea industry into crisis

Alipurduar: Nearly Rs 400 crore in dues meant for replanting and uprooting work in tea gardens remains pending, pushing the North Bengal tea industry into deepening financial distress. Industry bodies have once again appealed to the Tea Board of India, expressing frustration over the long delay in releasing the subsidy.

According to industry sources, more than 80 full-fledged tea gardens in North Bengal are struggling to cope without the crucial funds.

They say that timely release of the subsidy would offer immediate relief at a time when operational costs are rising and productivity is falling. Over the past decade, 276 tea gardens in North Bengal undertook large-scale replanting—planting new tea bushes—and uprooting of old, unproductive bushes. The Tea Board had earlier assured a fixed subsidy per hectare for these activities and many gardens even underwent multiple inspections. Despite this, not a single estate has reportedly received the promised funds.

Tea experts argue that verifying the completion and quality of the work is straightforward and can be confirmed through standard field inspections.

They stress that the Board must urgently revisit the issue to prevent further deterioration of the sector. Mahendra Bansal, president of the Terai Indian Planters’ Association, said: “To keep tea gardens alive, both replanting and uprooting must be done regularly.

If the subsidy is not released immediately, the number of tea bushes may fall by half in the coming days. Fewer bushes will mean fewer workers. This is a dangerous indication.” Ram Avatar Sharma, Secretary of the Dooars branch of the Indian Tea Planters’ Association, echoed the concern.

“The industry is going through a severe crisis. If those eligible received the subsidy, many gardens could have recovered. At this moment, this money is their last hope for survival,” he said. Earlier, a tea estate moved the Calcutta High Court’s Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench seeking an order for release of the pending subsidy. The plea, however, was dismissed. Following the verdict, a section of the industry has renewed its appeal to the Tea Board to reconsider the matter urgently.