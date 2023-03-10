About Rs 4 cr recovered from illegal call centre

Bidhannagar Police recovered about Rs 4 crore unaccounted money from an illegal call centre in New Town on Wednesday.

On March 2, cops of New Town police station conducted a raid and nabbed four people identified as Mufeez Maniar, Yasir Khan, Manish Yadav of Ahmedabad and Kamal Sharma of New Delhi. They were staying in a flat inside a housing complex in Action Area I of New Town.

During interrogation, cops came to know about a call centre through which they used to dupe citizens of many other countries. A raid was also conducted at the call centre which was going on at AL-10 on rent.

Police had also seized four cars. Leading to the statements of the accused persons, police conducted raids at three more places, including another call centre, and two more people who are said to be the kingpins of the racket identified as Shashi Gaurav Soni and his brother Saurabh Soni were arrested.

On Tuesday again a raid was conducted by the police at the housing where cops had gone on March 2. From there Police found Rs 3.82 crore cash along with one laptop, one currency counting machine, two gold rings, three silver coins and 11 costly wristwatches. Cops seized several incriminating documents as well.