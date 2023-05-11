About Rs 3 crore allotted for revamp of schools in GTA area

siliguri: Infrastructural development work of different schools in the Darjeeling district that are in dilapidated condition will be taken up soon. The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) will give a facelift to the schools in the GTA region. The Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad along with Sarva Shiksha Mission will work in the plains. About Rs 3 crore has been allocated for the GTA area and Rs 1 crore 12 lakh has been sanctioned for Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.



“These projects will commence before the monsoons. All necessary initiatives have been taken up for this. We are planning to install vending machines to provide sanitary napkins in 20 schools in the Mahakuma Parishad area,” said Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.

It is reported that 21 schools under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad and about 40 schools under the GTA in Darjeeling, Kurseong and Sukhia have been taken up for repair and renovation. Toilet blocks, boundary walls will

be constructed.

SP Sharma, the Chief Public Relations Officer of GTA said: “Many school buildings have not been repaired for a long time. Several schools are lying in a dilapidated state. That’s why initiative has been taken up to repair and refurbish all school buildings.”

According to district administration sources, Rs 1 crore 12 lakh 50 thousand has been allocated for the renovation of schools in Siliguri which includes Siliguri Boys’ High School, Jyotsnamayee Girls’ High School, Kharibari High School, Nandaprasad High School. About Rs 15 lakh will be given to high schools for renovation of old buildings. A total of 15 primary schools will be renovated. The list includes Tarbandha Junior Basic Primary School, Public Primary School, Chandmani Tea Basic School, Nilanlini Vidyamandir (Primary). Each school will get Rs 1 lakh 50 thousand.

On the other hand, Rs 69 lakh 23 thousand has been allocated for Darjeeling circle, Rs 57 lakh 72 thousand for Kurseong and Rs 22 lakh 89 thousand for Sukhia by the Education department of GTA.

Rs 16 lakh 64 thousand has been allotted for Darjeeling Government High School, Rs 14 lakh 19 thousand for Kataria Primary School in Mirik, Rs 16 lakh 49 thousand for Mirik High School, Rs 12 lakh 59 thousand for Kolbong Junior Basic School in the Pulbazar Block and 16 lakh for Pokhriabong High School.

Also, Rs 4.5 lakh has been allotted for schools under Lodhama circle; Rs 4 lakh 86 thousand for Mirik circle; Rs 6 lakh 72 thousand for Mongpu circle; Rs 17 lakh for Pulbazar circle; Rs 10 lakh 50 thousand for Rangli Rangliot circle and Rs 9 lakh for Sonada circle has been sanctioned.