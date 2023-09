KOLKATA: About Rs 2.5 lakh cash and jewellery was robbed from a house in Keshtopur area on Wednesday. Police said the family residing at AE block of Rabindrapally had gone out, leaving an elderly woman behind. It was also claimed that an unknown woman arrived after they left. The elderly lady said that, on opening the door, this unknown woman forced her stay quiet and robbed the house. Police have started a probe.