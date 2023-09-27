About Rs 2.5 crore allocated to Falakata Municipality for dev works ahead of Puja

: A total of Rs 2.5 crore have been allocated by the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department for several development projects scheduled to commence in the Falakata Municipality area before the Puja.

Notably, 17 out of the 18 wards within the Municipality will simultaneously witness development initiatives. In addition, development work is also set to take place in Ward 18, funded by its own resources.

According to municipal sources, a range of infrastructure improvements, including drains, culverts, guard walls and CC roads are planned for all 17 wards, with an allocation exceeding Rs 2 crore 50 lakh. The Engineering department of the Cooch Behar Municipality will oversee all aspects of the projects, from tendering to the issuance of work orders.

The municipality has already initiated several projects through online tenders. Although all 18 wards are slated for upgrades, priority is currently focused on road improvement and work in multiple wards has already commenced. Pradeep Muhuri, the chairman of Falakata Municipal, said: “We submitted 43 development proposals to the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department. Out of these, the state has approved over Rs 2 crore 50 lakh for 42 projects. Most of these projects are well underway and will be completed before Puja.”

Chairman Muhuri also highlighted a challenge, stating: “Nearly one and a half years have passed since the formation of the board in Falakata Municipality.

However, due to the absence of an in-house engineer, our work orders were delayed. Once a permanent engineer is appointed, we anticipate smoother operations within the municipality.”