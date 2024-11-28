About Rs 1.79 cr allocated for major drainage improvement initiatives

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat Municipality has taken a significant step towards improving the city’s drainage system. Approximately Rs 1.79 crore has been allocated for constructing new drains in various parts of the city. The project is set to commence shortly, as announced by Ashok Kumar Mitra, Chairman of the municipality, during a press conference held at Subarnatat on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking at the event, Mitra explained: “Under the Basic Minimum Service Project, drainage construction work will begin in 12 out of the city’s 25 wards. Administrative approval has been granted and work orders were issued to the respective agencies on Wednesday. This project will start soon and be completed swiftly to provide Balurghat residents with an enhanced drainage system.”

He further added: “We recently submitted various proposals worth Rs 7 crore under the DMS project to the state government. We are grateful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim for approving Rs 2.03 crore for this project. Administrative approval has already been received. This funding will be used for development activities, including road construction, pavement repair, guard walls and river block works in 9 wards. While the initial focus is on these 9 wards, similar initiatives will soon be extended to the remaining wards.”

The press conference also highlighted the long-standing issues in areas like Dishari to Motor Kalibari Bridge, where a 550-metre stretch along the Danga Canal suffers from severe waterlogging during rain and monsoons, causing immense hardship for residents. To address this, Rs 1.23 crore has been allocated for constructing a guard wall in the area. The funding for this project comes from the state Irrigation department and Mitra expressed gratitude to Irrigation minister Manas Bhunia for his support.

Additionally, work orders were issued for modern dust cleaning vehicles, including vacuum-based dust sweeping machines, to keep the city’s streets clean. “A budget of Rs 95 lakh has been approved for these advanced machines, which will clean dust and spray water on roads, ensuring a cleaner environment for residents,” said Mitra.

Mitra also noted that the earlier phase of development work in all 25 wards has been successfully completed. With all state-proposed projects now approved, the municipality is set to maintain its momentum of progress. “We remain committed to sustaining the city’s development,” he concluded.