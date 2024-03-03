‘About Rs 150 cr worth handicrafts sold in current fiscal in Bengal’

The demand for handcrafted products has been increasing by the day. With the efforts of the state government, the sale of handcrafted items is increasing every year throughout the state of Bengal.

In the current financial year, handcrafted products worth Rs 150 crore have been sold across the state.

Artists along with officials of the state government are hopeful that this amount will see an increase in the upcoming financial years.

“In the current financial year, 20 per cent sales have increased compared to last year. Handcrafted products worth Rs 75 crore have been sold only in the State Handicrafts Fair which was held in Kolkata,” said Debashish Banerjee, the Special Secretary of Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises and Textile department, Government of West Bengal. Banerjee was in Siliguri to participate in the inaugural ceremony of Regional Handcraft, Handloom and Swarojgar Fair 2024 at Biswa Bangla Shilpi Haat.

The Bengal government has created platforms for Self-Help-Groups to display and sell their handmade products through different fairs related to handicrafts and handlooms. Numerous fairs are organised every year throughout Bengal.

With the aim of taking the handcrafted items to a wider customer base, the Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises and Textile department is trying to utilise online platforms. The state government has launched an online portal for handcrafted items. Till now, around 800 artisans have enrolled their names in the portal. “With this portal, virtual exhibitions will be organised where general people can also participate. Handcrafted items will be exhibited there and people will be able to contact the seller and buy products,” said Subal Panja, Additional Director of West Bengal Export and Development Association.

The Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises and Textile department has organised ‘Regional Handcraft, Handloom and Swarojgar Fair 2024’ at Biswa Bangla Shilpi Haat in Siliguri from March 1 to March 7.