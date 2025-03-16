About Rs 10K cash goes missing at Behala school

Kolkata: Cash worth Rs 10,000 went missing from the headmistress’s room at Behala Banitirtha High School under Parnasree Police Station area. The theft came to light on Sunday morning when the caretaker of the school went to water the flowers in the school’s garden.

The caretaker of the school was amazed when he found that the gate of the school open. As he entered inside, he found the door of the almirah of the headmistress’ office ajar. He immediately informed the school headmistress Sharmistha Chakraborty who came to the spot and found that Rs 10,000 in cash had gone missing. The school was closed on Friday and Saturday on account of Dolyatra and Holi. The headmistress also found several documents in rummaged condition which gave her the impression that insiders may be involved in the incident. She has lodged a complaint with Parnasree Police Station. “We are not too sure whether it was a theft or it was done with some other intention to remove important files. We are questioning the teachers and non-teaching staff for further leads in the case,” a police officer said.